Orange opens new Orange Middle East and Africa HQ in Morocco

Thursday 9 January 2020 | 09:25 CET | News

Orange has officially inaugurated the Orange Middle East and Africa operational head office in Morocco as part of efforts to strengthen its presence in Africa. The new HQ is in the heart of Casablanca and meets the most recent standards, with international LEED Gold certification from the World Green Building Council.

The head office covers 900 square metres over two floors and has video-conference and telepresence rooms to keep the teams connected to other countries in the region. There is a Social Hub to supervise and monitor the digital activity of Orange and the industry in general in Africa and the Middle East live. 

Alioune Ndiaye was appointed to head the subsidiary in May 2018 and will oversee the local foothold to find relevant responses to the needs of African people. He has appointed senior managers from countries in Africa and the Middle East. Every year, Orange invests EUR 1 billion in Africa and the Middle East to improve the connectivity and performance of its networks.


 


Categories: General
Companies: Orange
Countries: Africa / Middle East / Morocco
