Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Orange shortlists three candidates to replace Richard as CEO - report

Monday 10 January 2022 | 08:49 CET | News
The Orange committee tasked with finding the group's next CEO has shortlisted three potential candidates, according to information gathered by Reuters from two unnamed sources. The development, first reported by French newspaper Liberation, follows the resignation of Stephane Richard in November 2021, which should bring an end to his mandate by 31 January. One of the three candidates named by the press is Orange executive Ramon Fernandez, group deputy CEO in charge of Finance, Performance and Development, Europe. The two others are Frank Boulben, Verizon's chief revenue officer, and Christel

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Orange
Countries: France / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

'Orange Groep heeft drie kandidaten op de shortlist voor nieuwe CEO'
Published 10 Jan 2022 09:25 CET | World
De Orange groep heeft drie namen op de shortlist voor de nieuwe CEO, meldt Reuters op gezag van twee niet nader genoemde bronnen. ...

Orange CEO Richard resigns after court conviction, to leave by end-January
Published 25 Nov 2021 08:31 CET | France
Stephane Richard is stepping down as CEO of Orange Group after over ten years at the helm of the French operator. Richard handed ...

Orange CEO handed one-year suspended sentence in Tapie case

Published 24 Nov 2021 10:59 CET | France
Orange's CEO Stephane Richard has been given a one-year suspended sentence and EUR 50,000 fine by the Paris appeals court for his ...

Orange's Richard supports split role of Chairman and CEO

Published 13 Sep 2021 14:24 CET | Europe
Stephane Richard, who secured a third term as Orange chairman and CEO in 2018, said that the telecom group should consider ...





Related Info

'Orange Groep heeft drie kandidaten op de shortlist voor nieuwe CEO'
10 Jan | World | News
Orange CEO Richard resigns after court conviction, to leave by end-January
25 Nov 2021 | France | News
Orange CEO handed one-year suspended sentence in Tapie case
24 Nov 2021 | France | News
Orange's Richard supports split role of Chairman and CEO
13 Sep 2021 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

11 Jan TD Synnex fiscal Q4
12 Jan Shaw Communications fiscal Q1
12 Jan OVHcloud fiscal Q1
13 Jan Cogeco Communications fiscal Q1
18 Jan Vodacom EGM
18 Jan OTE EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now