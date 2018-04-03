Orange Spain to include unlimited data in revamped convergent offer

Love Ilimitado Max comes with unlimited mobile data and calls, 100 Mbps symmetric fibre, unlimited calls to fixed lines and mobiles, Netflix, Amazon Prime, a 30 GB tethering bonus and 22 GB for EU roaming at a cost of EUR 78.95 a month. Love Ilimitado without Netflix costs EUR 74.95 a month.
Love Ilimitado Premium Max, meanwhile, costs EUR 91.95 a month for the same conditions except for 600 Mbps fibre, an 80 GB tethering bonus and 23 GB for EU roaming. Love Ilimitado Premium without Netflix costs EUR 87.95 a month.
Additional unlimited voice and data lines are also available for EUR 15.95 a month a line for up to 4 lines, with a 50 percent discount over 3 months for new customers.
