Wireless

Orange Spain to include unlimited data in revamped convergent offer

Tuesday 4 February 2020 | 15:52 CET | News
Orange Spain has confirmed that it will follow rivals Yoigo and Vodafone by introducing its first all-you-can-eat data bundles in a revamp of its Love-branded convergent plans. The operator said it has moved to respond to the increasing demands of its customers by adding unlimited data at no extra charge to its Intenso, Intenso Max, Experto and Experto Max convergent plans as well as its premium Love Negocio plans. It’s also launching 4 new convergent plans – dubbed Love Ilimitado, Ilimitado Max, Ilimitado Premium and Ilimitado Premium Max – with all-you-can-eat data and no speed restrictions. The new and revamped plans will be available starting 10 February.

Love Ilimitado Max comes with unlimited mobile data and calls, 100 Mbps symmetric fibre, unlimited calls to fixed lines and mobiles, Netflix, Amazon Prime, a 30 GB tethering bonus and 22 GB for EU roaming at a cost of EUR 78.95 a month. Love Ilimitado without Netflix costs EUR 74.95 a month.

Love Ilimitado Premium Max, meanwhile, costs EUR 91.95 a month for the same conditions except for 600 Mbps fibre, an 80 GB tethering bonus and 23 GB for EU roaming. Love Ilimitado Premium without Netflix costs EUR 87.95 a month.

Additional unlimited voice and data lines are also available for EUR 15.95 a month a line for up to 4 lines, with a 50 percent discount over 3 months for new customers.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Orange Spain
Countries: Spain
