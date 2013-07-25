Edition: International
Orange to recover EUR 2.2 bln in tax after favourable court ruling

Monday 16 November 2020 | 09:29 CET | News

Orange said that it is set to recoup a payment made to the French tax office in 2013, after the country's supreme court (Conseil d'Etat) ruled in its favour, ending a long-running tax dispute. Including interest, the company expects to receive a sum of around EUR 2.2 billion, which will not be subject to tax.

The case centred on a disputed tax bill relating to provisions recorded on the company's accounts in 2005, when the telecom group carried out a simplification of its corporate structure linked to subsidiary Cogecom. Following an unfavourable court ruling in mid-2013, litigation was continued in appeal and was settled by this latest decision by the supreme court, which definitively closes the case.

Commenting on the recovered sum, Orange noted that it would be allocated in a fair and balanced manner, in a way that would benefit the development of the company, its employees and its shareholders.


Categories: General
Companies: Orange
Countries: France
