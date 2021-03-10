Edition: International
OVHcloud posts revenue growth of nearly 14% in fiscal Q1, confirms FY targets

Wednesday 12 January 2022 | 10:33 CET | News
France-based cloud provider OVHcloud generated revenues of EUR 187.2 million for the fiscal quarter that ended on 30 November, up 13.9 percent year-on-year on a reported basis. The growth rate was 13.5 percent when excluding the impact of the fire incident at OVHcloud's data centre in Strasbourg, and adjusting for scope/currency movements. The company said that its performance was in line with expectations and confirmed the full-year financial guidance issued in mid-November, as well as its medium term objectives.

Categories: Fixed / Internet
Companies: OVHcloud
Countries: France / World
