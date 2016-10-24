Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform

Snapdragon 865 Plus with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System enables truly global 5G, world-class gaming, and the latest 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine for seamless camera, audio, and gaming experiences. With a full arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming premium features, Snapdragon 865 Plus delivers desktop-quality gaming with first-to-mobile features like updateable GPU drivers and desktop forward rendering, ultra-smooth 5G gameplay at lightning speeds of up to 144 fps, and True 10-bit HDR gaming to provide cinematic detail in over a billion shades of color. Snapdragon 865 Plus also offers the following enhancements over Snapdragon 865: Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 3.1 GHz (10% increase); Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU offers 10% faster graphics rendering, as well as Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 compatibility – boasting staggering Wi-Fi speeds for up to 3.6 Gbps – the fastest of any mobile Wi-Fi offering in the industry – delivering performance fit for premium devices and experiences.
Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 865 Plus are expected to be announced in the third quarter.
