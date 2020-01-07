Edition: International
Qualcomm bids USD 4.6 bln for Veoneer to expand in auto market

Thursday 5 August 2021 | 16:04 CET | News
Qualcomm has made a bid of USD 4.6 billion to acquire Veoneer, in attempt to further its automotive business in the growing autonomous vehicles market. Qualcomm's offer of USD 37 per share is higher than an earlier agreed bid from Magna for Veoneer of USD 31.25 per share, and Qualcomm said it's willing to agree similar conditions to the Magna offer. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm
Countries: World
Related

Qualcomm beats Q3 outlook with revenues up 65%, profit more than doubles
Published 29 Jul 2021 08:54 CET | World
Qualcomm reported revenues for its fiscal third quarter to June well ahead of expectations, with annual growth of 65 percent to ...

Qualcomm willing to invest in Arm if sale to Nvidia is blocked
Published 14 Jun 2021 12:50 CET | World
Qualcomm is prepared to invest in UK microchip technology company Arm if its USD 40 billion sale to Nvidia is blocked by ...

Qualcomm completes Nuvia takeover, sees first CPUs ready by H2 2022
Published 16 Mar 2021 15:00 CET | World
Qualcomm has completed its acquisition of Nuvia, first announced in January for USD 1.4 billion. The deal is expected to help ...

Qualcomm updates Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit, Ride product ranges for automakers
Published 27 Jan 2021 14:12 CET | World
Qualcomm Technologies introduced at the company's virtual Automotive Redefined: Technology Showcase its fourth generation of ...

Qualcomm wins Snapdragon Ride Platform contract from China's Great Wall Motor

Published 31 Dec 2020 10:00 CET | World
Qualcomm Technologies and Chinese car maker Great Wall Motor Company (GWM) have entered a deal under which the GWM "Coffee ...

Qualcomm, Veoneer join forces to power ADAS, autonomous driving systems
Published 27 Aug 2020 18:00 CET | World
Automotive technology company Veoneer has announced a partnership with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver scalabe Advanced Driver ...

Qualcomm expands auto range with Snapdragon Ride for autonomous vehicles
Published 07 Jan 2020 11:06 CET | World
Qualcomm unveiled at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform, developed for autonomous ...





