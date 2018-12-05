Edition: International
Qualcomm shares jump on new forecasts for growth beyond smartphones

Wednesday 17 November 2021 | 09:07 CET | News
Qualcomm has set a new record in its share price, after outlining plans to grow its chip business beyond the smartphone market into new industries. The company said at an investor presentation that its addressable market is expected to expand from around USD 100 billion currently to USD 700 billion in the next decade, on the growing number of 'smart' devices in need of connectivity. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm
Countries: World
