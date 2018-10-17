Qualcomm launches FastConnect chips with support for Wi-Fi 6E

Qualcomm has launched a new portfolio of flagship mobile systems featuring support for Wi-Fi 6E, the soon to be operational 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi. The first products to be launched are two chips, the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 and the Qualcomm FastConnect 67000.
The FastConnect 6900 will provide speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps, implementation of 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) with multiband (including 6 GHz) capabilities. The FastConnect 6700 chip will meanwhile deliver speeds approaching 3 Gbps. The Verge noted that one of the chips will be for smartphones and the other for routers.
Both chips will both support Wi-Fi 6, low latency, and Bluetooth audio features for classic and new use cases. They will sport Qualcomm 4K QAM for enhanced gaming and ultra HD streaming and 160 MH channels support in both 5 and 6 GHz bands, expanding throughput while reducing congestion. They will also help save power, by generating less channel congestion.
The chips are now sampling and will ship in production during the second half.
