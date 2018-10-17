Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Qualcomm launches FastConnect chips with support for Wi-Fi 6E

Friday 29 May 2020 | 09:06 CET | News

Qualcomm has launched a new portfolio of flagship mobile systems featuring support for Wi-Fi 6E, the soon to be operational 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi. The first products to be launched are two chips, the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 and the Qualcomm FastConnect 67000.

The FastConnect 6900 will provide speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps, implementation of 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) with multiband (including 6 GHz) capabilities. The FastConnect 6700 chip will meanwhile deliver speeds approaching 3 Gbps. The Verge noted that one of the chips will be for smartphones and the other for routers. 

Both chips will both support Wi-Fi 6, low latency, and Bluetooth audio features for classic and new use cases. They will sport Qualcomm 4K QAM for enhanced gaming and ultra HD streaming and 160 MH channels support in both 5 and 6 GHz bands, expanding throughput while reducing congestion. They will also help save power, by generating less channel congestion.  

The chips are now sampling and will ship in production during the second half.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Qualcomm toont FastConnect chips met Wi-Fi 6E
10:13 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

02 Jun Zoom Video Communications Q1
02 Jun CiscoLive!
03 Jun Comtech fiscal Q3
03 Jun Android 11 launch
04 Jun Broadcom fiscal Q2
04 Jun Ciena fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now