Wireless

Qualcomm more than doubles quarterly profit as revenues grow 62%

Thursday 4 February 2021 | 08:19 CET | News
Qualcomm reported revenues for its fiscal first quarter to December up 62 percent year-on-year to USD 8.2 billion, led by demand for 5G handsets and its expansion into new markets such as RF, automotive and IoT chips. The company's net profit more than doubled, to USD 2.5 billion or USD 2.12 per share from USD 925 million or USD 0.80 per share a year earlier. Revenues were at the mid-point of the company's guidance and EPS was better than expected.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

