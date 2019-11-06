Qualcomm quarterly profits fall short of target, sees bigger drop in Q3

Qualcomm reported net earnings for its fiscal second quarter to March down 25 percent year-on-year to USD 0.41 per share. The company said demand for mobile handsets was 21 percent below its forecast due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The chipmaker expects an even bigger shortfall of 30 percent in the third quarter to June.
Revenues in the March quarter were still up 5 percent year-on-year to USD 5.22 billion, in line with Qualcomm's forecast. That includes growth of 10 percent to USD 4.1 billion at the manufacturing division QCT, while licensing revenues at QTL were down 4 percent to USD 1.1 billion. Net profit fell 29 percent to USD 468 million, hurt by USD 265 million in investment impairment charges also related to the coronavirus crisis.
For fiscal Q3, the company forecast revenues of USD 4.4-5.2 billion and EPS of USD 0.29-0.49. MSM shipments are expected at 125-145 million compared to 129 million in the past quarter. Qualcomm said the outlook is based on an expected 30 percent reduction in handset shipments relative to its prior expectations, resulting in an estimated impact of more than 30 cents on EPS for the quarter.
The company withdrew its forecast for market handset shipments in 2020. It still expects the 5G phone market to reach 175-225 million units.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions