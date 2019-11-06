Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Qualcomm quarterly profits fall short of target, sees bigger drop in Q3

Thursday 30 April 2020 | 08:05 CET | News

Qualcomm reported net earnings for its fiscal second quarter to March down 25 percent year-on-year to USD 0.41 per share. The company said demand for mobile handsets was 21 percent below its forecast due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The chipmaker expects an even bigger shortfall of 30 percent in the third quarter to June. 

Revenues in the March quarter were still up 5 percent year-on-year to USD 5.22 billion, in line with Qualcomm's forecast. That includes growth of 10 percent to USD 4.1 billion at the manufacturing division QCT, while licensing revenues at QTL were down 4 percent to USD 1.1 billion. Net profit fell 29 percent to USD 468 million, hurt by USD 265 million in investment impairment charges also related to the coronavirus crisis. 

For fiscal Q3, the company forecast revenues of USD 4.4-5.2 billion and EPS of USD 0.29-0.49. MSM shipments are expected at 125-145 million compared to 129 million in the past quarter. Qualcomm said the outlook is based on an expected 30 percent reduction in handset shipments relative to its prior expectations, resulting in an estimated impact of more than 30 cents on EPS for the quarter. 

The company withdrew its forecast for market handset shipments in 2020. It still expects the 5G phone market to reach 175-225 million units. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Qualcomm launches new ultra-low power Bluetooth audio SoCs

Published 26 Mar 2020 09:04 CET | World
Qualcomm announced its next generation of ultra-low-power Bluetooth Systems on a Chip (SoCs), designed to deliver "outstanding ...

Qualcomm announces 5% rise in quarterly dividend
Published 10 Mar 2020 14:18 CET | World
Qualcomm Inc has announced that its board of directors has approved a 5 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend from USD ...

Qualcomm accelerates XR headset development with new Snapdragon XR2 5G reference design
Published 26 Feb 2020 11:07 CET | World
Qualcomm Technologies unveiled a new extended reality (XR) reference design headset based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 ...

Qualcomm demos next 5G innovations with partners
Published 26 Feb 2020 09:23 CET | World
Qualcomm has announced new innovations in 5G, in an online press presentation designed to replace its conference at Mobile World ...

Qualcomm forecasts mixed Q2 after December quarter tops guidance
Published 06 Feb 2020 09:12 CET | World
Qualcomm reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal first quarter to December, down only 8 percent year-on-year to USD ...

Qualcomm quarterly revenues down 27%, sees mixed Q1
Published 06 Nov 2019 23:03 CET | World
Qualcomm reported revenues for its fiscal fourth quarter down 27 percent year-on-year to USD 4.8 billion, as the resumption of ...





Related Info

Qualcomm launches new ultra-low power Bluetooth audio SoCs
26 Mar | World | News
Qualcomm announces 5% rise in quarterly dividend
10 Mar | World | News
Qualcomm accelerates XR headset development with new Snapdragon XR2 5G reference design
26 Feb | World | News
Qualcomm demos next 5G innovations with partners
26 Feb | World | News
Qualcomm forecasts mixed Q2 after December quarter tops guidance
6 Feb | World | News
Qualcomm quarterly revenues down 27%, sees mixed Q1
6 Nov 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 May Charter Communications Q1 2020
01 May TDS, US Cellular Q1
01 May FTTH in the Netherlands 2020
04 May Otelco Q1 2020
04 May Cirrus Logic fiscal Q4
04 May Ceragon Networks Q1 2020
04 May Wow! Q1 2020
04 May DSP Group Q1 2020
05 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
05 May Boingo Wireless Q1 2020
05 May SBA Communications Q1 2020
05 May Cincinnati Bell Q1 2020
05 May TIM Participacoes Q1 2020
05 May Arista Networks Q1 2020
05 May TeraGo Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2020
06 May Fitbit Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May Extreme Networks fiscal Q3
06 May CenturyLink Q1 2020
06 May CSG Q1 2020
06 May Dialog Semiconductor Q1 2020
06 May Twilio Q1 2020
06 May Adtran Q1 2020
06 May RingCentral Q1 2020
06 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May TiVo Q1 2020
06 May T-Mobile US Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now