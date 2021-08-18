Edition: International
Qualcomm unveils 5G, AI-enabled drone platform

Wednesday 18 August 2021 | 09:06 CET | News
Qualcomm Technologies unveiled what it calls the world's first drone platform and reference design to offer both 5G and AI functionalities, the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform. This new product is expected to help accelerate development for commercial, enterprise and industrial drones, offering innovative possibilities for industries looking to adopt drone products and realise the benefits of the intelligent edge. The Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform is powered by the Qualcomm QRB5165 processor, building on Qualcomm Technologies' latest IoT offerings. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm / Verizon
Countries: United States
