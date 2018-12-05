Edition: International
Qualcomm unveils new flagship smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Wednesday 1 December 2021 | 08:47 CET | News
Qualcomm has unveiled its latest premium processor for flagship smartphones at the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit. Billed as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the company's new naming structure, the chipset includes a new 5G modem with support for up to 10 Gbps as well as improvements in AI, gaming functions and camera features. The first devices running the processor are expected to hit the market before the end of 2021.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Honor / OnePlus / Oppo / Qualcomm / Realme / Sony / Vivo / Xiaomi / ZTE
Countries: World
