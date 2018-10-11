Quibi raises USD 750 mln more ahead of launch

Short-form video service Quibi has raised USD 750 million in second-round funding, after raising USD 400 in January, Variety reported. The company said the money should take it to the point of profitability. The service, started by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitmas, has raised USD 1.75 billion to date. No investor names were disclosed for this round, but the company said they included new and existing investors from “studios, major technology companies, strategic partners and financial investors.”
The company, which hopes to launch on 6 April, says it is spending up to USD 6 million per hour of programming, licensed from Steven Spielberg, Antoine Fuqua, Reese Witherspoon and Guillermo del Toro, among others.
At launch, the service will have about 50 original short-form titles. Targeting 18-34 year olds, Quibi will cost USD 4.99 per month with ads and USD 7.99 without.
In the first year, the service hopes to launch about 175 original series and 8,500 episodes, with plans to deliver three hours of new content daily. Episodes will be of less than 10 minutes. There will be movies broken down into chapters, unscripted short-form series and Daily Essentials, covering news, sports, weather and talk shows.
Quibi is also spending up to USD 100,000 per minute on production budgets for originals, plus a 20 percent profit margin to creators and studios, according to Whitman. It will not own any content but have seven-year licensing deals. After that, rights will revert to the content owners. After two years on Quibi, creator partners have rights to “reassemble” the episodes into a single movie for distribution in another window.
Finally, the company is putting money into a pre-launch marketing campaign, which included a 30-second Super Bowl advert.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions