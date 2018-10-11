Edition: International
Quibi raises USD 750 mln more ahead of launch

Thursday 5 March 2020 | 12:46 CET | News

Short-form video service Quibi has raised USD 750 million in second-round funding, after raising USD 400 in January, Variety reported. The company said the money should take it to the point of profitability. The service, started by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitmas, has raised USD 1.75 billion to date. No investor names were disclosed for this round, but the company said they included new and existing investors from “studios, major technology companies, strategic partners and financial investors.” 

The company, which hopes to launch on 6 April, says it is spending up to USD 6 million per hour of programming, licensed from Steven Spielberg, Antoine Fuqua, Reese Witherspoon and Guillermo del Toro, among others. 

At launch, the service will have about 50 original short-form titles. Targeting 18-34 year olds, Quibi will cost USD 4.99 per month with ads and USD 7.99 without. 

In the first year, the service hopes to launch about 175 original series and 8,500 episodes, with plans to deliver three hours of new content daily. Episodes will be of less than 10 minutes. There will be movies broken down into chapters, unscripted short-form series and Daily Essentials, covering news, sports, weather and talk shows. 

Quibi is also spending up to USD 100,000 per minute on production budgets for originals, plus a 20 percent profit margin to creators and studios, according to Whitman. It will not own any content but have seven-year licensing deals. After that, rights will revert to the content owners. After two years on Quibi, creator partners have rights to “reassemble” the episodes into a single movie for distribution in another window. 

Finally, the company is putting money into a pre-launch marketing campaign, which included a 30-second Super Bowl advert.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Quibi
Countries: United States
