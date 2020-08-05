Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Rackspace prices IPO at low end of range, raises USD 704 million

Wednesday 5 August 2020 | 08:34 CET | News

Rackspace Technology has priced its IPO at USD 21 per share, the low end of the indicated subscription range. This puts the gross proceeds of the sale of 33.5 million shares at USD 703.5 million. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 5.025 million more shares at the same price. 

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq market 05 August, and the offering will close on 07 August. 

The company plans to use part of the proceeds to pay off its USD 600 million in outstanding notes due 2024. The remainder of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Rackspace
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Rackspace kicks off IPO, to raise up to USD 925 mln
27 Jul | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Aug Extreme Networks fiscal Q4
05 Aug Zynga Q2 2020
05 Aug Ribbon Communications Q2 2020
05 Aug CenturyLink Q2
05 Aug Magyar Telekom Q2 2020
05 Aug Synaptics fiscal Q4
05 Aug Roku Q2 2020
05 Aug Dasan Zhone Solutions Q2 2020
05 Aug Dialog Semiconductor Q2 2020
05 Aug Smith Micro Software Q2 2020
05 Aug Inseego Q2 2020
05 Aug Infinera Q2 2020
05 Aug Fitbit Q2 2020
05 Aug NetLink NBN Trust fiscal Q1
05 Aug Maxar Q2 2020
05 Aug TeraGo Q2 2020
05 Aug Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
06 Aug Cogent Communications Q2 2020
06 Aug MTN Q2 2020
06 Aug PCCW H1 2020
06 Aug Tucows Q2 2020
06 Aug Sierra Wireless Q2 2020
06 Aug Viasat fiscal Q1
06 Aug Fortinet Q2
06 Aug Motorola Solutions Q2 2020
06 Aug Cable One Q2 2020
06 Aug Immersion Q2 2020
06 Aug T-Mobile US Q2 2020
06 Aug PCTel Q2 2020
06 Aug Cincinnati Bell Q2 2020
06 Aug OTE Q2 2020
06 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2020
06 Aug NortonLifeLock fiscal Q1
06 Aug BCE Q2 2020
06 Aug Vonage Q2
06 Aug Adtran Q2
06 Aug Veon Q2 2020
06 Aug Switch Q2 2020
06 Aug FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now