Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Rackspace kicks off IPO, to raise up to USD 925 mln

Monday 27 July 2020 | 15:08 CET | News

Rackspace Technology has kicked off its initial public offering on the Nasdaq market, with plans to raise up to USD 925 million. The initial offering of 33.5 million shares will be sold at a price of USD 21-24 per share, and the underwriters have an option to buy another 5.025 million shares within 30 days at the same price. 

The proceeds will go all to the company, as Rackspace’s existing stockholders are not selling any shares in the offering. If the over-allotment option is exercised, the company will raise a gross amount of USD 924.6 million. Part of this will be used to pay off USD 600 million in senior notes maturing in 2024, and the remainder will go for general corporate purposes.

According to the prospectus, Rackspace posted a net loss of USD 102 million in 2019, on revenues down slightly to USD 2.44 billion. In the first quarter of this year, revenues were up 7.5 percent year-on-year to USD 652.7 million, while the net loss narrowed slightly to USD 42.8 million. 

Apollo Management is its main shareholder, with a 78.3 percent stake, and other private equity groups hold another 34 percent of shares. Their stakes will be diluted slightly after the IPO, while almost 19 percent of shares will be free float. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Rackspace
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Rackspace starts preparation for new IPO
Published 13 Jul 2020 08:42 CET | World
Rackspace was a public company until it was bought by Apollo Global Management in a deal worth USD 4.3 billion. The company ...

Rackspace announces new name, focus on multicloud
Published 09 Jun 2020 09:25 CET | World
Rackspace announced a new focus and name, following a series of acquisitions and transformation efforts in the past year. The ...

Rackspace boosts investment in Middle East with Dubai hub
Published 03 Mar 2020 12:00 CET | Middle East
Rackspace announced an expansion in the Middle East to enhance the support of local customers. The multi-million dollar ...

Rackspace to acquire Onica
Published 05 Nov 2019 12:43 CET | United States
Rackspace agreed to acquire Onica, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner and AWS Managed ...





Related Info

Rackspace starts preparation for new IPO
13 Jul | World | News
Rackspace announces new name, focus on multicloud
9 Jun | World | News
Rackspace boosts investment in Middle East with Dubai hub
3 Mar | Middle East | News
Rackspace to acquire Onica
5 Nov 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Jul Juniper Networks Q2 2020
28 Jul HTHKH H1 2020
28 Jul Poly fiscal Q1
28 Jul Masmovil Q2 2020
28 Jul Sequans Q2 2020
28 Jul MTN Nigeria Q2 2020
28 Jul Iridium Q2
28 Jul Lattice Semiconductor Q2 2020
28 Jul Akamai Technologies Q2
28 Jul A10 Q2
28 Jul FireEye Q2
28 Jul Vodafone AGM
29 Jul Spotify Q2
29 Jul Verimatrix Q2 2020
29 Jul Equinix Q2
29 Jul Telefonica Brasil Q2 2020
29 Jul Ooredoo Group Q2 2020
29 Jul Verimatrix H1 2020
29 Jul Qorvo fiscal Q1
29 Jul Bharti Airtel fiscal Q1
29 Jul Belden Q2 2020
29 Jul MobileIron Q2 2020
29 Jul Qualcomm fiscal Q3
29 Jul Telecom Customer Experience and Loyalty Summit
30 Jul Orange Q2 2020
30 Jul Technicolor H1 2020
30 Jul American Tower Q2
30 Jul Casa Systems Q2 2020
30 Jul Consolidated Communications Q2 2020
30 Jul Altice USA Q2 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now