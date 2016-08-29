Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
IT

Rackspace starts preparation for new IPO

Monday 13 July 2020 | 08:42 CET | News
Rackspace Technology has started preparations for a new initial public offering. The company said it has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market but did not specify how many shares will be offered or for how much. 


Rackspace was a public company until it was bought by Apollo Global Management in a deal worth USD 4.3 billion. The company recently changed its name to Rackspace Technology.

For the IPO, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and JP Morgan will serve as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters. RBC and Evercore Group will also serve as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, BMO, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC will serve as bookrunners while LionTree Advisors, Siebert Williams Shank & Co, Drexel Hamilton and Apollo Global will serve as co-managers. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: IT
Companies: Rackspace
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Rackspace Technology expands strategic relationship with AWS
Published 09 Jul 2020 11:10 CET | World
Rackspace Technology entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) enabling customers to ...

Rackspace launches new products, changes name to Rackspace Technology
Published 09 Jun 2020 09:49 CET | World
Rackspace said it plans to provide comprehensive products across the entire technology transformation lifecycle following a ...

Rackspace announces new name, focus on multicloud
Published 09 Jun 2020 09:25 CET | World
Rackspace announced a new focus and name, following a series of acquisitions and transformation efforts in the past year. The ...

KDDI, Iret offer Rackspace Service Blocks for AWS in Japan
Published 02 Jun 2020 16:57 CET | Japan
Rackspace expanded its strategic alliance with KDDI and Iret in Japan with the introduction of Rackspace Service Blocks for ...

Rackspace expands global operations to meet cloud services demand
Published 11 May 2020 11:21 CET | World
Rackspace has launched a series of new initiatives to meet the rising demand worldwide for cloud technology services. ...

Rackspace boosts investment in Middle East with Dubai hub
Published 03 Mar 2020 12:00 CET | Middle East
Rackspace announced an expansion in the Middle East to enhance the support of local customers. The multi-million dollar ...

Rackspace to acquire Onica
Published 05 Nov 2019 12:43 CET | United States
Rackspace agreed to acquire Onica, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner and AWS Managed ...

Rackspace buys customer loyalty specialist RelationEdge
Published 18 May 2018 09:29 CET | World
Rackspace said it has acquired RelationEdge, a full-service Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner and digital agency that helps ...

Rackspace buys Datapipe to expand in multi-cloud managed services
Published 13 Sep 2017 16:56 CET | World
Rackspace has agreed to buy Datapipe, a provider of managed cloud services for the enterprise, in what will be the company's ...

Eazor named new Rackspace CEO
Published 25 May 2017 09:15 CET | World
Rackspace has announced the appointment of Joe Eazor as its new CEO, effective on 12 June, replacing interim CEO Jeff Cotton, who ...

Rackspace names new BoD members
Published 28 Feb 2017 15:39 CET | World
Rackspace announced that Jeff Benjamin, Tim Campos, Dhiren Fonseca and Mitch Garber joined the company's BoD following the ...

Rackspace to lay off 6% of workforce in US
Published 09 Feb 2017 10:43 CET | World
Rackspace announced plans to reduce its workforce in the US by 6 percent, as well as lay off staff in other countries. CEO Taylor ...

Rackspace goes private
Published 05 Nov 2016 19:14 CET | World
Rackspace has gone private following the completion of its takeover by Apollo Global Management. The transaction, at USD 32.0 per ...

Rackspace to go private in USD 4.3 bln takeover by Apollo
Published 29 Aug 2016 08:51 CET | World
Rackspace has agreed to go private in a takeover by Apollo Global Management valuing the company at USD 4.3 billion. Searchlight ...





Related Info

Rackspace Technology expands strategic relationship with AWS
9 Jul | World | News
Rackspace launches new products, changes name to Rackspace Technology
9 Jun | World | News
Rackspace announces new name, focus on multicloud
9 Jun | World | News
KDDI, Iret offer Rackspace Service Blocks for AWS in Japan
2 Jun | Japan | News
Rackspace expands global operations to meet cloud services demand
11 May | World | News
Rackspace boosts investment in Middle East with Dubai hub
3 Mar | Middle East | News
Rackspace to acquire Onica
5 Nov 2019 | United States | News
Rackspace buys customer loyalty specialist RelationEdge
18 May 2018 | World | News
Rackspace buys Datapipe to expand in multi-cloud managed services
13 Sep 2017 | World | News
Eazor named new Rackspace CEO
25 May 2017 | World | News
Rackspace names new BoD members
28 Feb 2017 | World | News
Rackspace to lay off 6% of workforce in US
9 Feb 2017 | World | News
Rackspace goes private
5 Nov 2016 | World | News
Rackspace to go private in USD 4.3 bln takeover by Apollo
29 Aug 2016 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Jul America Movil Q2 2020
14 Jul A1 Telekom Austria trading statement
15 Jul Tele2 Q2 2020
15 Jul Dtac Q2 2020
15 Jul Dixons Carphone FY results
15 Jul Cogeco Q3 2020
16 Jul Telenor Q2 2020
16 Jul Netflix Q2 2020
16 Jul Doro Q2 2020
16 Jul Report: Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2020-Q1
17 Jul Ericsson Q2 2020
17 Jul Telia Q2 2020
20 Jul Limelight Networks Q2 2020
20 Jul Technicolor EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now