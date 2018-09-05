Edition: International
Wireless

Rakuten Mobile launches 5G service, Un-Limit V plan, Rakuten Big 5G smartphone

Thursday 1 October 2020 | 09:18 CET | News
Japanese operator Rakuten Mobile has launched its 5G service and the enhanced ‘Rakuten Un-Limit V’ service plan. Customers who take up the operator’s offering will have access to 5G services for the same JPY 2,980 monthly fee as the previous Rakuten Un-Limit 2.0 plan. Existing subscribers of the Rakuten Un-Limit 2.0 service plan will be able to use 5G services for no additional cost, in 5G service areas with a 5G-compatible device, Rakuten also said.

Rakuten Mobile commercially launched its fully virtualized mobile network in April this year, and is now offering customers 4G and 5G combined in one plan called the Rakuten Un-Limit V, at the same price as 4G.

The Rakuten Un-Limit V service plan includes both 4G and 5G services, for the same monthly fee of JPY 2,980. The offer leverages the synergies between 5G and various offerings from the portfolio of Rakuten Group businesses to develop content and services.

Along with the launch of the new Rakuten Un-Limit V plan, Rakuten has also unveiled the ‘Rakuten Big’ 5G smartphone. In addition, users of the Aquos R5G smartphone that went on sale in June this year will be able to use Rakuten Mobile’s 5G service after installing a software update released by Sharp on 30 September.

Rakuten Un-Limit V pricing details 

With Rakuten Un-Limit, Rakuten Mobile plans to provide a service plan for all customers, whether they are in Japan or traveling abroad. For 5G, Rakuten Mobile will continue its one service plan strategy by updating its Rakuten Un-Limit 2.0 service plan, which went live in April and offers subscribers unlimited data and calls for a monthly fee of JPY 2,980, to Rakuten Un-Limit V, which offers 5G services in addition to 4G. Rakuten Mobile will from now on provide its customers with only one plan, the Rakuten Un-Limit V.

Current Rakuten Un-Limit 2.0 service plan customers who wish to use 5G services can now upgrade their service plan to Rakuten Un-Limit V on the My Rakuten Mobile app or through the Rakuten Mobile website. For other customers, service plans will be automatically upgraded to Rakuten Un-Limit V starting 12 October. New applicants for the Rakuten Un-Limit V plan are also eligible for the campaign offering 3 million subscribers the first full year of service free of monthly fees launched in March this year.

Rakuten Un-Limit V subscribers will also be able to earn 1 Rakuten Point for every JPY 100 spent on their Rakuten Mobile bill. Rakuten Mobile subscribers will also earn an additional 1 percent point-back incentive through the Super Point Up (SPU) program for purchases on Rakuten Ichiba.

Rakuten Mobile’s network offers Non-Stand Alone (NSA) 5G service from 30 September. Standalone (SA) 5G service is planned for launch in the second quarter of 2021. 

Rakuten Mobile’s 5G service currently covers parts of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Hokkaido, Osaka and Hyogo. Customers can now access maximum download speeds of 870 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 110 Mbps. These speeds are expected to be increased to 2.8Gbps for download and 275 Mbps for upload in November. 5G-compatible devices currently include the Rakuten Big and the Aquos R5G. 

Rakuten Big 5G smartphone with front camera embedded in display

The Rakuten Big 5G-compatible smartphone features a 6.9-inch OLED display. Rakuten claims the device is the world’s first Mobile FeliCa-equipped smartphone with a front camera embedded in the display. The smartphone is equipped with an eSIM, and is SIM lock free.

The Rakuten Big also features a 4-lens AI camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and a 4,000mAh large-capacity battery.

The Rakuten Big is available in three colors: Black, White and Crimson Red. The Crimson Red model is planned to go on sale in November or later. The Rakuten Big smartphone is available for purchase online via the Rakuten Mobile official website and at the Rakuten Mobile shop in Futako-Tamagawa.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Rakuten Mobile
Countries: Japan
