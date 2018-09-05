Rakuten Mobile, NEC to develop containerized standalone 5G core network

The containerized 5GC is also expected to play a key role in the global expansion of RCP, a platform designed to power the deployment of virtualized networks by telecom operators and enterprises around the world. The 5GC will be offered as an application on the RCP Marketplace, allowing customers to “click, purchase and deploy” a fully virtualized SA 5G core network service.
(RU) jointly created by the two companies started at NEC Platforms's Fukushima Plant, and the first unit was shipped. The new domestically produced 5G RU is equipped with a 3.7 GHz frequency band massive MIMO antenna in a compact form factor with low power consumption. With the 5G RU, Rakuten Mobile will begin the builoodout of its 5G network, starting with the construction of base stations in the Tokyo area, and work toward the launch of 5G commercial services in June.
