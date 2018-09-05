Edition: International
Wireless

Rakuten Mobile, NEC to develop containerized standalone 5G core network

Wednesday 3 June 2020 | 09:37 CET | News
Rakuten Mobile and NEC have agreed to jointly develop the containerized standalone (SA) 5G core network (5GC) to be used in Rakuten Mobile’s fully virtualized cloud native 5G network. Rakuten Mobile and NEC will collaborate to build a 5GC, based on the 5GC software source code developed by NEC. Subsequent to the launch of its non-standalone (NSA) 5G service in 2020, Rakuten Mobile plans to provide its SA 5G service in Japan in 2021.

The containerized 5GC is also expected to play a key role in the global expansion of RCP, a platform designed to power the deployment of virtualized networks by telecom operators and enterprises around the world. The 5GC will be offered as an application on the RCP Marketplace, allowing customers to “click, purchase and deploy” a fully virtualized SA 5G core network service.

In March this year, Rakuten Mobile and NEC announced that production of the 5G radio unit

(RU) jointly created by the two companies started at NEC Platforms's Fukushima Plant, and the first unit was shipped. The new domestically produced 5G RU is equipped with a 3.7 GHz frequency band massive MIMO antenna in a compact form factor with low power consumption. With the 5G RU, Rakuten Mobile will begin the builoodout of its 5G network, starting with the construction of base stations in the Tokyo area, and work toward the launch of 5G commercial services in June. 

 

Rakuten postpones 5G launch to September 

 

Rakuten delayed the launch of its 5G service by three months because of supply chain issues generated by the COVID-19 crisis. Rakuten introduced its 4G service on the local market on 8 April, and was planning to launch its 5G service in June. A Rakuten spokesperson said the 5G launch has now been postponed to September, following government restrictions that have interfered with testing activities. "The COVID-19 impact is mainly on 5G network software testing and validation in areas where there are restrictions on movement", the spokesperson added.

 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: NEC / Rakuten Mobile
Countries: Japan
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

