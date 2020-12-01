Edition: International
Reliance Industries eyes bid for T-Mobile Netherlands - report

Tuesday 10 August 2021 | 11:03 CET | News
Reliance Industries, the Indian conglomerate behind mobile operator Jio, is interested in a takeover of T-Mobile Netherlands, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Deutsche Telekom is seeking around EUR 5 billion for the Dutch operator. 

Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Reliance Industries / T-Mobile Netherlands
Countries: Netherlands
