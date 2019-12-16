Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Reliance Jio confirms deal to sell 130,000 towers to Brookfield for USD 3.7 bln

Monday 16 December 2019 | 14:00 CET | News

India's Reliance Industries has confirmed a deal to sell the towers network of its mobile unit Jio to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. After a preliminary agreement in June, the companies announced a definitive contract for the acquisition of approximately 130,000 communication towers by Brookfield for USD 3.7 billion (INR 252.15 billion).

Brookfield Infrastructure will invest some USD 375 million, with the rest funded by its institutional partners. The investors have signed binding agreements to acquire 100 percent of the tower company from Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. 

The towers are recently constructed assets located for pan-India 4G coverage. They are well positioned from a competitive perspective as they are largely connected by fibre backhaul, the investor said.

Jio is an anchor tenant of the tower portfolio under a 30-year Master Services Agreement. Sam Pollock, CEO of Brookfield Infrastructure, said the towers have so far only carried Jio equipment but there is potential for co-location of other operators’ kit. An expansion is expected to bring the portfolio to approximately 175,000 towers.

Anuj Ranjan, managing partner and head of India and the Middle East for Brookfield, said this continues a relationship with Reliance begun by an Indian gas pipeline investment completed earlier this year.

Closing of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Reliance Industries / Reliance Jio
Countries: India
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Airtel, Jio to acquire RCom's telecom assets - report

Published 26 Nov 2019 10:12 CET | India
Indian operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Varde Capital and UV Asset Reconstruction Company have submitted bids to acquire ...

Reliance separates Jio in new subsidiary, takes over debt
Published 28 Oct 2019 09:28 CET | India
Reliance Industries announced plans to separate its telecom business Reliance Jio Infocomm into a new company to develop digital ...

Brookfield consortium to acquire Reliance tower business for INR 252 bln
Published 22 Jul 2019 09:52 CET | India
Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL), a subsidiary of India's Reliance Industries, has signed an ...

RCom extends asset sale deal to Jio to June
Published 02 Jan 2019 09:23 CET | India
Indian operator Reliance Communications (RCom) said that the sale of its assets to Reliance Jio should complete once it gets all ...





Related Info

Airtel, Jio to acquire RCom's telecom assets - report
26 Nov | India | News
Reliance separates Jio in new subsidiary, takes over debt
28 Oct | India | News
Brookfield consortium to acquire Reliance tower business for INR 252 bln
22 Jul | India | News
RCom extends asset sale deal to Jio to June
2 Jan | India | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Dec Micron Technology fiscal Q1
18 Dec 5G India Congress
19 Dec 5G Global Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now