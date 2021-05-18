Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Reliance Jio Infocomm deploys international submarine cable system with SubCom

Tuesday 18 May 2021 | 13:04 CET | News
Reliance Jio Infocomm is deploying an international submarine cable system centered on India. Jio, in partnership with several global partners and submarine cable supplier SubCom, is currently deploying two cables to support growth in data demand across the region. The India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) system connects India eastbound to Singapore and beyond, while the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system connects India westbound to the Middle East and Europe.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Reliance Jio / SubCom
Countries: Asia / India / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Equinix to provide data centre services to GlobeNet for Malbec cable
Published 06 May 2021 11:17 CET | Brazil
Equinix will provide data centre services to GlobeNet to connect the Malbec submarine cable system between Brazil and Argentina, ...

Dialog Axiata launches Maldives-Sri Lanka submarine cable system with Ooredoo, Dhiraagu
Published 24 Feb 2021 14:15 CET | Maldives
Sri Lankan operator Dialog Axiata has announced the commissioning of the Maldives Sri Lanka Cable system (MSC), enabling the ...

Southern Cross taps Pioneer for shipboard representation on Next submarine cable
Published 18 Feb 2021 10:38 CET | Asia
Pioneer Consulting, a submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, has won a shipboard ...





Related Info

Equinix to provide data centre services to GlobeNet for Malbec cable
6 May | Brazil | News
Dialog Axiata launches Maldives-Sri Lanka submarine cable system with Ooredoo, Dhiraagu
24 Feb | Maldives | News
Southern Cross taps Pioneer for shipboard representation on Next submarine cable
18 Feb | Asia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 May RSA Conference
18 May Google I/O
19 May Analog Devices Q2
19 May TIM Q1 2021
19 May Cisco fiscal Q3
19 May Qualcomm 5G Summit
20 May Nkom 2020 telecoms statistics
20 May Altice France Q1 2021
20 May Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q3
20 May Bouygues Telecom Q1 2021
20 May Poly investors day
20 May Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets day
20 May Shaw EGM on Rogers merger
20 May Telefonica Deutschland AGM
24 May Telkom FY results
25 May Axiata Q1 2021
25 May Viasat FY results
25 May Tele2 capital markets day
25 May Asia-Pacific Spectrum Management Conference
26 May Ooma Q1
26 May Xiaomi Q1 2021
26 May Nvidia fiscal Q1
26 May Iridium investors day
26 May Sase 2021 conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now