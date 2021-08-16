Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Asian operators form Apricot consortium for new regional submarine cable system

Monday 16 August 2021 | 08:47 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN Update. Insights on strategy, competition, financials and regulation. Join us on August 26th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Get your ticket here ...
Telecom operators in Asia have formed the Apricot consortium with Google to deploy a new submarine cable connecting Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, and Guam. The joint build agreement covers a 12,000-km cable with the latest optical transmission technology and new routing, with capacity of more than 190 Tbps. They expect to complete the project in 2024.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Chunghwa Telecom / Google / PLDT
Countries: Asia
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Sparkle and Google to build Blue and Raman undersea cable systems
Published 30 Jul 2021 08:43 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia's international services arm Sparkle has announced a collaboration with Google and others to build two new ...

Reliance Jio Infocomm deploys international submarine cable system with SubCom
Published 18 May 2021 13:04 CET | India
Reliance Jio Infocomm is deploying an international submarine cable system centered on India. Jio, in partnership with several ...

Fugro completes first phase of marine site characterisation project for ASN Bifrost Cable System
Published 06 May 2021 12:24 CET | Asia
Fugro reports it has completed the first phase of its marine site characterisation project for Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) ...

Facebook consortium shelves plans for California-Hong Kong subsea system
Published 11 Mar 2021 10:49 CET | China
A consortium including Facebook has abandoned its plan to build a new international subsea cable between California and Asia ...

Dialog Axiata launches Maldives-Sri Lanka submarine cable system with Ooredoo, Dhiraagu
Published 24 Feb 2021 14:15 CET | Maldives
Sri Lankan operator Dialog Axiata has announced the commissioning of the Maldives Sri Lanka Cable system (MSC), enabling the ...

ASN begins construction of Africa-1 subsea system to connect MEA and Europe

Published 09 Feb 2021 09:28 CET | World
The Africa-1 consortium, formed of Etisalat, G42, Mobily, Pakistan Telecommunication Company, Telecom Egypt and Alcatel Submarine ...





Related Info

Sparkle and Google to build Blue and Raman undersea cable systems
30 Jul | Italy | News
Reliance Jio Infocomm deploys international submarine cable system with SubCom
18 May | India | News
Fugro completes first phase of marine site characterisation project for ASN Bifrost Cable System
6 May | Asia | News
Facebook consortium shelves plans for California-Hong Kong subsea system
11 Mar | China | News
Dialog Axiata launches Maldives-Sri Lanka submarine cable system with Ooredoo, Dhiraagu
24 Feb | Maldives | News
ASN begins construction of Africa-1 subsea system to connect MEA and Europe
9 Feb | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Aug Immersion Q2 2021
16 Aug Minim Q2 2021
17 Aug Link Mobility Q2 2021
17 Aug Ice Group Q2 results
18 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
18 Aug Lumentum fiscal Q4
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2021
18 Aug Spark H2 results
18 Aug Weibo Q2 2021
18 Aug Kaltura Q2 2021
18 Aug Cisco fiscal Q4
19 Aug Helios Towers Q2 2021
19 Aug MTS Q2 2021
20 Aug Mobilezone H1 2021
20 Aug TPG Telecom H1 results
23 Aug Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now