Roku warns for margin pressure as supply-chain problems hurt player business

Thursday 4 November 2021 | 10:31 CET | News
Roku reported a slowdown in customer growth and pressure on hardware margins in the third quarter, as global supply-chain problems impacted the TV business. The company said the supply disruptions are expected to continue into 2022, but it sees continued strong growth for its streaming business.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Roku
Countries: World
