Rostelecom revenues rise 9% in Q1

Friday 14 May 2021 | 09:58 CET | News
Revenues of Russian national operator Rostelecom totaled RUB 131.958 billion in the first quarter of this year, up by 9 percent year-on-year. OIBDA of the company jumped by 18 percent, to RUB 55.437 billion. The net profit soared by 58 percent, to RUB 11.810 billion.

Categories: General
Companies: Rostelecom / Tele2 Russia
Countries: Russian Federation
