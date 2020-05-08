Edition: International
Video

RTL Group sells video advertising platform SpotX to Magnite

Friday 5 February 2021 | 10:09 CET | News
RTL Group said it is selling its video advertising platform SpotX to Magnite, a Los Angeles-based sell-side advertising platform, for an implied enterprise valuation of USD 1.17 billion. The company expects to close the transaction in Q2. Magnite will pay RTL Group USD 560 million in cash and 14.0 million in stock.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: RTL Group
Countries: World
