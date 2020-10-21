Edition: International
Russian court fines Google USD 98 mln over banned content

Monday 27 December 2021 | 09:58 CET | News
A Russian court levied a RUB 7.2 billion (USD 98 million) fine against Google on 24 December for what it claims are repeated failures to delete content the country has deemed illegal, according to Endgadget. Though Russia has tagged numerous technology companies throughout the year with fines for not following its internet content rules, the judgement marks the first time that the court has imposed fines based on a company's annual revenue, the portal said.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Google / Meta
Countries: Russian Federation
