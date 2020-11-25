Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Russian SRFC says operators must use local equipment for 5G networks

Wednesday 25 November 2020 | 14:53 CET | News

Russian state radio frequencies commission SRFC has decided that only equipment of domestic origin may be use for the development of 5G in the country, reports Comnews.ru citing Oleg Ivanov, deputy minister in the Ministry of Digitisation. Ivanov said that the technology neutral principle will be applied, and operators will be able to use frequencies currently used for LTE to provide their 5G services in future.

A list of frequencies for 5G services has been approved. They are ranges 694-790 МHz, 2,300-2,400 МHz, 2,570-2,620 МHz, 4,400-4,990 МHz and 24.25-27.5 GHz. The 3,400-3,800 MHz band is absent from the list.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Russian Federation
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Russian radiation standards impede 5G deployment - GSMA
Published 16 Nov 2020 13:00 CET | Russian Federation
Russian health regulations and standards ariybd the radiation of mobile networks are impeding the deployment of 5G networks in ...

Russian, CIS 5G connections to reach 52 million by 2025 - GMSA
Published 12 Nov 2020 15:29 CET | Russian Federation
The latest GSMA Intelligence report, Mobile Economy Russia & CIS 2020, forecasts there will be 52 million 5G connections across ...

Russian ICT industry calls for delay in domestic software requirement
Published 10 Nov 2020 17:07 CET | Russian Federation
Russian ICT industry group APKIT, which counts Apple, Huawei and Yandex among its members, has sent a letter to the government ...

GSMA warns Russian operators to face higher 5G costs due to no 3.5 GHz spectrum

Published 10 Nov 2020 16:44 CET | Russian Federation
The industry group GSMA has issued a study on the development of 5G services in Russia, reports Kommersant. The report estimates ...

Russian operators will not be able to use current spectrum for 5G until mid-2021 at least
Published 16 Oct 2020 13:44 CET | Russian Federation
Russian state radio frequency commission SRFC will permit Russian operators to use frequency bands that they currently use for ...

Russia prepares decision requiring domestic equipment for mmWave 5G services
Published 22 Sep 2020 10:56 CET | Russian Federation
Russia's spectrum agency SRFC has prepared a draft government decision on 5G development, reports Vedomosti. If the decision is ...

Russia postpones law on domestic software on smartphones
Published 01 Apr 2020 16:41 CET | Russian Federation
The Russian parliament has adopted amendments on the entry into force of the law on mandatory pre-installation of applications of ...





Related Info

Russian radiation standards impede 5G deployment - GSMA
16 Nov | Russian Federation | News
Russian, CIS 5G connections to reach 52 million by 2025 - GMSA
12 Nov | Russian Federation | News
Russian ICT industry calls for delay in domestic software requirement
10 Nov | Russian Federation | News
GSMA warns Russian operators to face higher 5G costs due to no 3.5 GHz spectrum
10 Nov | Russian Federation | News
Russian operators will not be able to use current spectrum for 5G until mid-2021 at least
16 Oct | Russian Federation | News
Russia prepares decision requiring domestic equipment for mmWave 5G services
22 Sep | Russian Federation | News
Russia postpones law on domestic software on smartphones
1 Apr | Russian Federation | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Nov Axiata Q3 2020
26 Nov Telekom Malaysia Q3 2020
26 Nov Megafon Q3 2020
30 Nov Zoom Video Communications Q3 2020
30 Nov NexTV Series MENA
01 Dec Hewlett Packard Enterprise fiscal Q4
01 Dec NGON & DCI World
02 Dec FTTH Conference
02 Dec Microsoft AGM
02 Dec Telia EGM
03 Dec Marvell Technology fiscal Q3
03 Dec Liberty Latin America AGM
03 Dec LoRaWAN World Expo
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now