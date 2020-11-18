Safaricom combines IT with networks division, merges FTTH with FTTB

Kenyan operator Safaricom has announced changes to its business to focus on technology. In a memo to staff, CEO Peter Ndegwa said that the information technology and network departments have been merged into a technology and information organisation and will be headed by Morten Bangsgaard with effect from 01 January. Bangsgaard joins Safaricom from Maxis, a Malaysian communications provider, where he worked in the same capacity.
Ndegwa has converged the FTTH and FTTB roles in a Fixed (FTTX) Business Unit that will be led by a director for fixed business, reporting directly to the CEO and joining the Exco. He also announced that Safaricom had relieved its chief enterprise business officer, Rita Okuthe, of her role after she was appointed to chair the Kenya Pipeline Company, as well as being named a member of the ICDC board this year.
Okuthe will leave the company on 30 November to give her more attention to the two appointments. Okuthe has been at Safaricom for eleven years since she joined the company as head of consumer propositions in 2009, a position she held until 2015 when she was appointed to her current role. Okuthe will continue to perform her role as a Trustee of the Safaricom Foundation.
Joseph Wanjohi will take up her role in an acting capacity from December, as the company begins a search for a substantive replacement. Wanjohi has been Head of Enterprise Sales at Safaricom since 2017.
The company is also seeking a head of productivity and a director of fixed business, with two positions to fill. The head of productivity will report to the CFO and will help it spend more on initiatives, as it targets to generate 24 percent of growth from new business by 2022.
