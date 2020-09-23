Edition: International
Samsung launches Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at CES

Tuesday 4 January 2022 | 08:47 CET | News
Samsung Electronics announced at CES the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone, a more affordable version of its flagship S21 series. The new device will launch in multiple markets from 11 January, at a recommended retail price of EUR 749.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
Related

Netgear intros Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E router, Game Booster service at CES
Published 04 Jan 2022 15:34 CET | World
Netgear announced new business networking products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), expanding its Orbi Pro range of mesh ...

T-Mobile US, Verizon launch promotions for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Published 04 Jan 2022 11:31 CET | United States
T-Mobile US said it will from 11 January offer a free Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone (discount of USD 700) to T-Mobile and ...

Samsung to offer streaming gaming services on new smart TV hub
Published 03 Jan 2022 17:05 CET | World
Samsung Electronics announced plans to support streaming gaming services on its smart TVs. Unveiling its latest TV innovations at ...

Samsung unveils first 4K monitor with 240Hz ahead of CES
Published 03 Jan 2022 09:52 CET | World
Samsung Electronics has announced the upcoming launch of three new models in its monitor lineup ahead of the start of CES 2022, ...

Samsung to showcase startup projects from C-Lab Inside, C-Lab Outside at CES 2022
Published 28 Dec 2021 12:02 CET | World
Samsung Electronics said it will showcase startup projects from C-Lab Inside and C-Lab Outside at CES 2022. Samsung Electronics ...

Samsung asks Galaxy S21 customers to test new UI for Android 12
Published 14 Sep 2021 16:22 CET | World
Samsung Electronics announced the launch of its One UI 4 Beta Program, open to customers with Galaxy S21 smartphones (S21, S21+ ...

Samsung updates foldable phones with more durable design, lower prices
Published 11 Aug 2021 16:42 CET | World
Samsung has unveiled a new range of mobile products at its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. This includes updates of its Galaxy Fold ...

Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite tablets
Published 28 May 2021 09:34 CET | World
Samsung has introduced the two newest members of its Galaxy Tab family, the Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite. The first is a cheaper ...

Samsung unveils Galaxy S21 flagship smartphones, sales to start 29 January
Published 14 Jan 2021 17:12 CET | World
Samsung has unveiled its new flagship smartphone series for 2021, the Galaxy S21. Under the tagline 'Every day epic', the three ...

Samsung releases more affordable S20 5G 'Fan Edition' smartphone
Published 23 Sep 2020 16:22 CET | United States
Samsung is releasing a more affordable version of its flagship S20 smartphone with 5G. The new 'Fan Edition', which comes with ...





