Samsung sees higher Q1 results after early release of flagship smartphone

Wednesday 7 April 2021 | 08:40 CET | News
Samsung Electronics said it expects to show a strong increase in first-quarter results compared to a year ago and Q4 2020. The company estimates sales at KRW 65 trillion, up from a reported KRW 55.3 trillion in Q1 2020, and operating profit at KRW 9.3 trillion, compared to KRW 6.45 trillion a year ago. 

This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

