Wireless

Samsung raises dividend after increase in Q4 profit, sees weaker Q1

Thursday 28 January 2021 | 08:50 CET | News
Samsung Electronics announced a special dividend alongside its annual results, as well as a higher dividend for the next three years. The company confirmed fourth-quarter results were relatively soft, due to declines in smartphones and consumer electronics, and said it sees overall weaker profit in Q1 as well. For the full year, Samsung expects a recovery in demand, but potential recurring outbreaks of Covid-19 cloud the outlook.  

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

