Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Samsung sees Q2 operating profit jump over 50%, sales increase 19%

Wednesday 7 July 2021 | 08:41 CET | News
Samsung Electronics said it expects to report second-quarter operating profit up around 53 percent year-on-year, to KRW 12.5 trillion. Profits were boosted by a one-time gain at its display unit, the company said. Sales for the quarter rose around 19 percent year-on-year to KRW 63 trillion. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Samsung profits improve in Q1 on demand for top smartphones
29 Apr | World | News
Samsung raises dividend after increase in Q4 profit, sees weaker Q1
28 Jan | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

13 Jul America Movil Q2 2021
13 Jul A1 Telekom Austria Q2 2021
13 Jul FCC meeting
14 Jul Cogeco Communications Q3
14 Jul Tele2 Q2 2021
15 Jul BT AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now