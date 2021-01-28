Edition: International
Samsung sees Q4 operating profit up over 50 percent

Friday 7 January 2022 | 08:57 CET | News
Samsung Electronics is guiding for an operating profit of KRW 13.7-13.9 trillion for the fourth quarter of 2021, on revenues of KRW 75-77 trillion. The company noted that the figures reflect a one-time special bonus made to employees. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
