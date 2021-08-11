Edition: International
Samsung grows net profit 64% in Q4 on demand for premium phones

Thursday 27 January 2022 | 09:44 CET | News
Samsung Electronics Reported fourth-quarter net profit of KRW 10.84 trillion, up 64 percent from a year earlier thanks to strong demand for its semiconductors and premium consumer devices like its foldable smartphones. Samsung said it expects a general recovery in global IT demand in 2022, supporting a ramp up in chip investments and premium products. However, the growth may be tempered by ongoing supply chain and Covid challenges, the company said. 

Related

Nettowinst Samsung stijgt met 64% door groeiende vraag naar premiumsmartphones
Published 27 Jan 2022 09:59 CET | World
Samsung Electronics heeft in het vierde kwartaal een nettowinst van KRW 10,84 biljoen gebeokt, een stijging van 64 procent ten ...

