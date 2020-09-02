Edition: International
Samsung to unveil new S series smartphones 09 February

Wednesday 26 January 2022 | 08:51 CET | News
Samsung Electronics announced a new 'Galaxy Unpacked' event for 09 February, when the company will unveil new models in its S flagship series of smartphones. Samsung said it plans to "set an epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created".

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

CES

::: more

Related

Samsung launches Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at CES
Published 04 Jan 2022 08:47 CET | World
Samsung Electronics announced at CES the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone, a more affordable version of its flagship S21 ...

Samsung flip phone to feature in second season of Netflix's 'Emily in Paris'

Published 22 Dec 2021 14:05 CET | World
Netflix has teamed up with Samsung for the second season of the show Emily in Paris, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. ...

Samsung asks Galaxy S21 customers to test new UI for Android 12
Published 14 Sep 2021 16:22 CET | World
Samsung Electronics announced the launch of its One UI 4 Beta Program, open to customers with Galaxy S21 smartphones (S21, S21+ ...

Samsung updates foldable phones with more durable design, lower prices
Published 11 Aug 2021 16:42 CET | World
Samsung has unveiled a new range of mobile products at its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. This includes updates of its Galaxy Fold ...

Samsung unveils new lower-power OLED display for smartphones
Published 26 Jan 2021 15:13 CET | World
Samsung Display launched a new low-power OLED display for smartphones that the company says reduces power consumption up to 16 ...

Samsung unveils Galaxy S21 flagship smartphones, sales to start 29 January
Published 14 Jan 2021 17:12 CET | World
Samsung has unveiled its new flagship smartphone series for 2021, the Galaxy S21. Under the tagline 'Every day epic', the three ...

Samsung expands 5G phone range, launches new tablet, fitness band
Published 02 Sep 2020 14:02 CET | World
Samsung has announced several more devices in its Galaxy range for the year-end shopping season. After the top-of-the-range ...





