Samsung flip phone to feature in second season of Netflix's 'Emily in Paris'

Wednesday 22 December 2021 | 14:05 CET | News
Netflix has teamed up with Samsung for the second season of the show Emily in Paris, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. Emily's boss is played by Samsung ambassador Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who in season two will be shown owning a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Netflix / Samsung
Countries: World
