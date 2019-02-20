Edition: International
Wireless

Samsung unveils new S20 flagship range with 5G, Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone

Tuesday 11 February 2020 | 21:00 CET | News

Samsung has unveiled its new flagship smartphone range, the Galaxy S20, as well as a new foldable phone. The three models in the S20 range all come with 5G and top-of-the-range camera and entertainment features and will go on sale from 06 March. The Galaxy Flip will have a limited initial release, in the US and Korea. 

Samsung presented the new phones at an event in San Francisco. The flagship series includes the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. All come with 5G, both standalone and non-standalone versions, while the S20+ and S20 Ultra support both sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bands and the S20 works only on sub-6 GHz frequencies. LTE versions also will be available, at a slightly lower cost. 

All three models come with a quad HD+ Amoled display in Samsung's Infinity O design, with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and in-display fingerprint sensor. The range starts at 6.2 inches for the S20 and goes up to 6.7 inches for the S20+ and 6.9 inches for the S20 Ultra.  

All three versions of the S20 run Android 10 and Samsung's One UI 2, as well as a 7nm, octa-core processor, either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Samsung's own Exynos 990, depending on the region. The S20 Ultra offers faster 45W charging for its 5,000 mAh battery, while the other two models support 25W fast charging.

Quad camera with 108 MP sensor

Compared to the previous S10 series, Samsung offers a significant upgrade in the camera, with its biggest sensor to date at 108 megapixels on the S20 Ultra model and 64 megapixels on the S20 and S20+. The quad camera set-up on the top two models also includes wide-angle, ultra wide-angle, telephoto and depth lenses, while the S20 makes do with a trio of wide angle and telephoto lenses. 

The 'Single take' feature comes all three, allowing users to capture multiple types of shot in one click. Samsung's AI-powered 'Space Zoom' technology promises up to 30x zoom on the S20 and S20+ and up to 100x zoom on the S20 Ultra, using multi-image processing to reduce quality loss. 

Google Duo integration

To help promote the devices, Samsung announced integration with a number of entertainment services on the S20. This includes Bixby routines developed around Spotify, easier uploads of 8K videos to Youtube, access to bonus content from Netflix series directors, the launch of Microsoft's Forza Street game for mobile this spring, and the Google Duo video calling integrated in the dialer on the phone. 

Pricing starts at EUR 899 for the S20 with 12 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage and LTE, or EUR 999 for the 5G version. The S20+ with 12 GB RAM begins at EUR 999 for 128 GB storage and LTE and goes up to EUR 1,249 for the version with 5G and 512 GB storage. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is available only with 5G and 16 GB RAM, for EUR 1,349 with 128 GB storage or EUR 1,549 with 512 GB. 

All three phones are available in the colour Cosmic Grey, the S20 and S20+ can be ordered in Cloud Blue, the S20 is available in Cloud Pink, and the S20+ and S20 Ultra also come in Cosmic Black. 

Galaxy Buds+ included

An introductory offer will see the new Galaxy Buds+ included free for the first S20 customers in certain markets. The new wireless earbuds feature a 2-way speaker, three microphones and up to 11 hours battery life. The Buds app also now works with iOS devices as well.

Foldable flip phone

At the event, Samsung also presented the new Galaxy Z Flip, its first device with a foldable glass display. The 6.7-inch screen folds in half to snap shut like a compact and fit in the palm of the hand. It comes with a hidden hinge mechanism that can fold the device at multiple angles like a laptop and a shiny body with rounded corners. A 1.1-inch display on the outside presents the time, battery level and notifications, and users can take photos with the rear camera even when the phone is closed. 

The Galaxy Z Flip features a customised user interface to take advantage of its form factor. When the device is standing open, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens, to view images, text or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half. For example, users can watch a video on YouTube while adding comments or searching the site for the next video. 

Following the initial technical problems with its first Galaxy Fold, Samsung is releasing the Galaxy Z Flip in "limited quantities" to start. Priced at USD 1,380, it will be available in the colours Mirror Purple and Mirror Black starting in select markets including the US and Korea on 14 February, followed by Mirror Gold in select countries. A special edition made with fashion designer Thom Browne will be available in March. 

 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm / Samsung
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

LTE

::: more

Related

Telia Sweden offers Samsung Galaxy 20 smartphones with 5G-ready subscriptions
Published 12 Feb 2020 13:25 CET | Sweden
Telia Company has said it is offering 5G-ready subscriptions to private customers in as well as 5G smartphones from Samsung. It ...

Elisa takes reservations for Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones
Published 12 Feb 2020 12:18 CET | Finland
Finnish operator Eisa said it has begun accepting orders for the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra. This ...

3 Denmark starts taking advance orders for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and new S20 models
Published 12 Feb 2020 12:04 CET | Denmark
3 Denmark said it has begun accepting reservations for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and new Samsung Galaxy S20 models online, at its ...

Vodafone Netherlands to introduce 5G-ready subscriptions in March
Published 12 Feb 2020 11:33 CET | Netherlands
Vodafone Netherlands is planning to introduce '5G ready' subscriptions for business and individual customers at the start of ...

UK operators open pre-orders for Samsung's new S20 flagship range
Published 12 Feb 2020 11:01 CET | United Kingdom
At BT, customers who pre-order the devices will get a pair of wireless Galaxy Buds+ earphones as well as a GBP 5 discount on all ...

Smart opens pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z-Flip
Published 12 Feb 2020 10:39 CET | Philippines
Philippines mobile operator Smart Communications has introduced its offers for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series and Samsung Galaxy ...

AT&T, Sprint to carry Galaxy Z Flip in US, S20 available at all carriers
Published 12 Feb 2020 09:33 CET | United States
All the major mobile operators in the US announced they will carry Samsung's new Galaxy S20 smartphones. This includes AT&T, ...

Samsung unveils new foldable phone in Oscars ad
Published 10 Feb 2020 16:57 CET | World
Samsung Electronics unveiled its new square-shaped foldable phones in a TV ad aired during the Oscars Academy Awards on 9 ...

Apple tops global smartphone market in Q4 on back of iPhone 11 sales
Published 30 Jan 2020 10:57 CET | World
Apple surged past Samsung to become the world's top smartphone vendor in the final quarter of 2019 thanks above all to the huge ...

Samsung Q4 falls on continued price weakness, mitigated by strong mobile business
Published 30 Jan 2020 09:42 CET | World
Samsung said revenues for its fourth quarter slipped to KRW 59.88 trillion from 59.27 trillion, with the operating profit ...

Samsung says Galaxy Fold shipments closer to half a million
Published 09 Jan 2020 08:32 CET | World
Samsung Electronics sold at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones last year, the company's mobile business chief said, denying ...

Samsung introduces cheaper Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note10 Lite
Published 06 Jan 2020 09:00 CET | World
Samsung has launched new smartphones that follow up on its Galaxy S and Note series, but at a more accessible price. The Galaxy ...

Samsung plans Galaxy Unpacked event for 11 February
Published 06 Jan 2020 08:44 CET | World
Samsung Electronics announced that it's next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on 11 February. The company said it will ...

Samsung ships over 6.7 mln Galaxy 5G devices in 2019, to launch 5G tab in Q1
Published 03 Jan 2020 08:54 CET | World
Samsung shipped over 6.7 million Galaxy 5G devices last year. The company said that at November 2019, it accounted for over half ...

Samsung unveils new Exynos 990 smartphone processor and 5G modem
Published 24 Oct 2019 11:12 CET | World
Samsung Electronics has unveiled its latest high-end smartphone processor and 5G modem at its Samsung Tech Day event. The ...

Samsung starts beta roll-out of Android 10 with One UI for S10 series
Published 14 Oct 2019 14:52 CET | World
Samsung announced a beta programme for users of its Galaxy S10 smartphone to start testing Android 10 and its new One UI user ...

Samsung unveils first 'mid-range' 5G smartphone
Published 03 Sep 2019 09:53 CET | World
Samsung has unveiled the first 5G phone in its mid-range Galaxy A series just a few weeks after launching the flagship Galaxy S10 ...

Samsung unveils flagship S10 smartphone series and new wearables
Published 20 Feb 2019 20:30 CET | World
Samsung has launched its new flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S10, which will go on sale 08 March. The three new models ...





