Wireless

Samsung guides for higher Q1 revenues, operating profit

Tuesday 7 April 2020 | 08:59 CET | News
Samsung has provided guidance for the first quarter, saying it sees revenues at KRW 54-56 trillion and the operating profit at KRW 6.3-6.5 trillion. Both figures are lower than the previous quarter's respective KRW 59.88 trillion and KRW 7.16 trillion, but higher than the KRW 52.39 trillion and KRW 6.23 trillion reported the year before.

