Wireless

Samsung shuts factories in Brazil, India due to coronavirus

Wednesday 25 March 2020 | 11:00 CET | News
The Samsung factory in Manaus (Brazil) has stopped production during the period 24-29 March, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, reports O Globo. The employees of the factory are on paid leave. Samsung also halted production at its smartphone factory in India, in compliance with the government-imposed lockdown there to stem the spread of the virus. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: Brazil / India
