Samsung releases more affordable S20 5G 'Fan Edition' smartphone

Samsung is releasing a more affordable version of its flagship S20 smartphone with 5G. The new 'Fan Edition', which comes with some of the favourite features of the S20, is available for USD 699, compared to the launch price of USD 999 for the standard edition.
Samsung said it wants to deliver its flagship experience to more people, especially following the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Galaxy S20 FE includes features of the Galaxy S20 series fans said they liked, such as the smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, fast connectivity, large battery and expandable storage.
Pre-orders for the new phone start 23 September, and the S20 FE will be widely available with carriers and retailers from 02 October.
The specifications include a 6.5-inch FHD+ Amoled Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate, 6 or 8 GB RAM with 128 or 256 GB internal storage, the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor in the US and a IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The device features a 32MP selfie camera with tetra-binning technology and a triple rear camera, with 12MP ultra wide, 12MP wide-angle and 8MP telephoto sensors plus up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom and OIS. It comes in a choice of six colours and includes a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging and support for non-standalone 5G.
