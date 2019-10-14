Edition: International
Samsung commits to three generations of Android OS upgrades for Galaxy devices

Tuesday 18 August 2020 | 14:04 CET | News

Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offering the best mobile experiences possible for Galaxy users by supporting three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades on millions of Galaxy devices. Eligible Galaxy devices include Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series, Galaxy Foldable devices, Galaxy A series and several tablets. 

For example, the Galaxy S20 lineup, announced in February and powered by Android 10, will get support for three OS upgrades starting with Android 11. The Galaxy S20 line-up will also be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrade later this year, with other devices to follow shortly thereafter. 

Samsung said it's continuously working with partners around the world to make more Galaxy devices have up-to-date mobile experiences. For other Galaxy devices, Samsung is committed to providing the latest Android OS upgrades while the hardware specifications allow. Furthermore, Samsung provides its Samsung Knox security platform, Android regular security updates and proprietary app features updates to most of Galaxy devices as quickly as possible.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

