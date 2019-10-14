Samsung commits to three generations of Android OS upgrades for Galaxy devices

Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offering the best mobile experiences possible for Galaxy users by supporting three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades on millions of Galaxy devices. Eligible Galaxy devices include Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series, Galaxy Foldable devices, Galaxy A series and several tablets.
For example, the Galaxy S20 lineup, announced in February and powered by Android 10, will get support for three OS upgrades starting with Android 11. The Galaxy S20 line-up will also be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrade later this year, with other devices to follow shortly thereafter.
Samsung said it's continuously working with partners around the world to make more Galaxy devices have up-to-date mobile experiences. For other Galaxy devices, Samsung is committed to providing the latest Android OS upgrades while the hardware specifications allow. Furthermore, Samsung provides its Samsung Knox security platform, Android regular security updates and proprietary app features updates to most of Galaxy devices as quickly as possible.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions