Wireless

Samsung updates A series with first 5G models

Wednesday 8 April 2020 | 16:19 CET | News
Samsung announced its first 5G smartphones in its mid-range A series. These are an update of the A51 and A71 models introduced in select markets earlier this year. They both come with a number of premium features, such as large Amoled displays with in-display fingerprint sensors, quad cameras, 4,500 mAh batteries with fast charging and 128 GB internal storage. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: United States / World
This article is part of dossier

5G

Related

Samsung launches Galaxy A01 in Brazil
Published 08 Apr 2020 10:10 CET | Brazil
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A01 smartphone in Brazil, featuring an octa-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, 3,000 ...

Samsung donates smartphones to patients, tablets to schools during Covid-19 outbreak
Published 02 Apr 2020 11:25 CET | World
Samsung has outlined measures it is taking worldwide to protect employees and support customers during the Covid-19 pandemic. ...

Samsung unveils new S20 flagship range with 5G, Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone
Published 11 Feb 2020 21:00 CET | World
Samsung has unveiled its new flagship smartphone range, the Galaxy S20, as well as a new foldable phone. The three models in the ...

Samsung introduces Galaxy A71 in Russia
Published 10 Feb 2020 12:48 CET | Russian Federation
Samsung Electronics said it has started sales of its Galaxy A71 smartphone in Russia. The device costs RUB 29,990 and is ...

Samsung launches Galaxy A71 and A51 in Brazil
Published 03 Feb 2020 10:49 CET | Brazil
Featuring Super Amoled Full HD+ screens, the Galaxy A71 has a 6.7-inch display and the A51 a 6.5-inch display. The octa-core ...

Samsung to release Galaxy A51, A71 smartphones in late January
Published 03 Jan 2020 10:26 CET | World
Samsung will launch in late January two new phones in its mid-range A series. The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 will sell for ...





