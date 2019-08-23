Edition: International
Wireless

Google releases Android 11 with new messaging, smart device, security features

Wednesday 9 September 2020 | 09:17 CET | News

Google has released the final version of Android 11. The new operating system rolls out first to the company's own Pixel smartphones, and phones from OnePlus, Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi will be the next to receive the update. The first new models to launch with Android 11 are expected to appear on the market before the end of the year. 

New features in Android 11 include enhanced messaging notifications. Android 11 moves all conversations across multiple messaging apps to a dedicated space in the notification section, so it's easier to see and respond to messages. Users can mark a conversation as priority, and these messages will appear on the always-on display or even cut through a Do Not Disturb setting. 

Android 11 also introduces Bubbles, a new feature to continue conversations without switching back and forth between another task and the messaging app. A conversation bubble can be opened right from the notification. To make it easier to save conversations, the new software also offers built-in screen recording. Users can record with sound from the mic, device or both, without requiring an additional app. 

Quick access to smart devices

Android 11 also comes with more integration with smart devices. Users can quickly access and control smart devices by long pressing on the power button. Adjusting the temperature, turning on the lights or unlocking the front door can be done with a tap, without opening multiple apps. The device controls will show up alongside other things that may be needed quickly, like payment methods or a boarding pass. 

Google's also introducing new media controls in Android 11, to make it easier to switch the device on which audio or video content is playing. This means users can switch between headphones, smart speakers and TVs while in the same track or video. 

Increased security permissions, updates

Further refinement of security permissions is another improvement in the new OS. With one-time permissions users can grant apps access to the microphone, camera or location, just that one time. The next time the app needs access to these sensors, it will have to ask permission again.

In addition, if an app hasn't been used for an extended period of time, Android will “auto-reset” all of the permissions associated with that app and notify the user. They can choose then to re-grant the app permissions as needed.

Google has also made it easier to push security updates to apps from Google Play. That way users don't have to wait for a full OS update in order to get the latest improvements. 

Extra features for Pixel users

Additional features are available in Android 11 for Pixel users. These include a live view for location sharing in Google Maps, to track a friend or family member and see how far away they are, and a smart reply function in the Pixel keyboard to suggest replies in messaging apps. In addition, the Pixel can make app suggestions based on the user's daily routines, to launch tools as needed, like Messages for daily check-ins, Google Maps for an afternoon walk  or the media apps used in the evening.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google / OnePlus / Oppo / Xiaomi
Countries: World
