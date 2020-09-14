Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked event on 14 January

Monday 4 January 2021 | 09:43 CET | News
Samsung said it will be holding a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on 14 January. The announcement was given with the tagline "Welcome to the Everyday Epic".

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

CES

,

MWC

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Samsung unveils two budget-friendly Galaxy smartphones
Published 25 Nov 2020 11:14 CET | World
Samsung has released two new smartphones positioned at the bottom of the mid-end segment, the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A20s. Both ...

Samsung Electronics launches Smart Monitor for home work and entertainment
Published 16 Nov 2020 10:35 CET | World
Samsung Electronics announced the global availability of its new Smart Monitor, a screen that brings together a suite of features ...

Samsung launches SmartThings Find service that helps locate Galaxy devices
Published 30 Oct 2020 18:03 CET | World
Samsung Electronics has launched SmartThings Find, a new service that helps end-users locate Galaxy devices using Bluetooth Low ...

Samsung reclaims top spot in global smartphone market in Q3; Apple drops to 4th - IDC
Published 30 Oct 2020 17:31 CET | World
Global smartphone shipments fell 1.3 percent year-on-year to 353.6 million units in Q3 2020, according to the latest IDC ...

Samsung supports UNDP global goals with youth outreach
Published 21 Oct 2020 11:58 CET | World
Samsung Electronics announced Generation17, an initiative in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to ...

Samsung releases more affordable S20 5G 'Fan Edition' smartphone
Published 23 Sep 2020 16:22 CET | United States
Samsung is releasing a more affordable version of its flagship S20 smartphone with 5G. The new 'Fan Edition', which comes with ...

Samsung announces new Galaxy Unpacked event for 23 Sept
Published 14 Sep 2020 09:43 CET | World
Samsung has announced a new Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event. The company will hold the event online at 10 am on 23 September. ...





Related Info

Samsung unveils two budget-friendly Galaxy smartphones
25 Nov 2020 | World | News
Samsung Electronics launches Smart Monitor for home work and entertainment
16 Nov 2020 | World | News
Samsung launches SmartThings Find service that helps locate Galaxy devices
30 Oct 2020 | World | News
Samsung reclaims top spot in global smartphone market in Q3; Apple drops to 4th - IDC
30 Oct 2020 | World | News
Samsung supports UNDP global goals with youth outreach
21 Oct 2020 | World | News
Samsung releases more affordable S20 5G 'Fan Edition' smartphone
23 Sep 2020 | United States | News
Samsung announces new Galaxy Unpacked event for 23 Sept
14 Sep 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jan Micron Technology Q1
07 Jan Altice Europe EGM
07 Jan Report: Video behaviour of Dutch consumers 2020 Q3
08 Jan Sequans analyst meeting
11 Jan CES 2021
11 Jan Samsung 'A Better Normal for All' event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now