Samsung steps up sustainability efforts with new solar remote control, plans smart home hub

Wednesday 5 January 2022 | 09:12 CET | News
The head of Samsung Electronics' new consumer division has announced an increased focus on sustainability at the company, in a keynote address at CES entitled 'Together for tomorrow'. He also presented plans to integrate the company's consumer products more through a home hub, based on its SmartThings software. 

Related

Samsung studies acquisition opportunities in various industries
Published 06 Jan 2022 06:35 CET | World
Samsung Electronics has been studying acquisition opportunities, Yonhap news agency reports, citing Han Jong-hee, vice-chairman ...

Samsung launches Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at CES
Published 04 Jan 2022 08:47 CET | World
Samsung Electronics announced at CES the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone, a more affordable version of its flagship S21 ...

Samsung to offer streaming gaming services on new smart TV hub
Published 03 Jan 2022 17:05 CET | World
Samsung Electronics announced plans to support streaming gaming services on its smart TVs. Unveiling its latest TV innovations at ...

Samsung unveils first 4K monitor with 240Hz ahead of CES
Published 03 Jan 2022 09:52 CET | World
Samsung Electronics has announced the upcoming launch of three new models in its monitor lineup ahead of the start of CES 2022, ...

Samsung announces backing for Matter smart home standard
Published 27 Oct 2021 11:11 CET | World
Samsung announced its support for the new smart home standard Matter. At its developer conference, the company said its ...

Samsung SmartThings Find hits new milestone of 100 mln nodes, adds location-sharing feature
Published 10 Sep 2021 08:40 CET | World
Samsung Electronics said that its SmartThings Find service continues to grow rapidly, now comprising more than 100 million find ...

Samsung launches first smartwatches with Wear OS
Published 11 Aug 2021 16:55 CET | World
Samsung Electronics has unveiled its first smartwatches running the new Wear OS developed with Google. Available from 27 August, ...

Samsung adds energy monitoring to SmartThings platform
Published 15 Jul 2021 16:00 CET | World
Samsung is adding energy monitoring to its smart home platform SmartThings. The new feature on the smart home app starts with ...

Samsung upgrades Galaxy SmartTag with AR finder
Published 08 Apr 2021 16:29 CET | World
Samsung is introducing a new version of its wireless key bob locator. The new Galaxy SmartTag+ will available starting 16 April....





