Samsung says memory production hit by Covid lockdown in Xi'an

Wednesday 29 December 2021 | 08:36 CET | News
Samsung Electronics is reducing operations at its chip plant in Xi'an, China due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the city. The company said it would "take all necessary measures", drawing on its global manufacturing network, to ensure customers are not affected.

