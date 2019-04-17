Edition: International
Samsung steps up investment in LSI, foundry business, plans new production line

Thursday 13 May 2021 | 14:12 CET | News
Samsung Electronics announced that it will increase its investments in its system LSI and foundry businesses through 2030 to a total of KRW 171 trillion. The increase of KRW 38 trillion compared to its previous investment plan announced in April 2019 will go towards accelerating research of cutting-edge semiconductor process technology and construction of a new production facility, the company said.

Categories: General
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
