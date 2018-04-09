Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Samsung to invest USD 17 billion in new semiconductor fab in Texas

Wednesday 24 November 2021 | 08:44 CET | News
Samsung Electronics has confirmed plans to build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas. The estimated USD 17 billion investment in the US will help boost production of advanced logic semiconductor products, the company said.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Samsung
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Samsung introduces new massive MIMO radios for North America
Published 27 Oct 2021 10:12 CET | United States
Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new addition to its Massive MIMO portfolio, the C-Band/CBRS dual-band 16T16R Massive MIMO ...

Samsung asks for tax incentives for USD 17 bln chip making plant in Texas

Published 16 Jul 2021 09:47 CET | United States
Samsung could locate its next chipmaking plant in Texas, though not in Austin, where it already operates one, Reuters reported, ...

Samsung, Nvidia, Qualcomm, AT&T set up 6G research centre with University of Texas
Published 08 Jul 2021 09:52 CET | United States
The University of Texas at Austin has joined up with Samsung, AT&T, Nvidia, Qualcomm and Interdigital to launch 6G@UT, a new ...

Samsung steps up investment in LSI, foundry business, plans new production line
Published 13 May 2021 14:12 CET | World
Samsung Electronics announced that it will increase its investments in its system LSI and foundry businesses through 2030 to a ...

Storm forces NXP and Samsung to shut Austin chip facilities
Published 17 Feb 2021 15:52 CET | United States
Major companies including Samsung, NXP Semiconductors and Infineon Semiconductors have been forced to temporarily shut down their ...

Samsung begins mass production of 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM

Published 02 Sep 2020 09:59 CET | World
Samsung Electronics announced that its second production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, started mass production of the industry's ...

Samsung opens new NAND Flash facility to address future data centre, mobile demands
Published 01 Jun 2020 09:57 CET | World
Samsung Electronics plans to expand its NAND flash production capacity in Pyeongtaek, Korea, reinforcing the company's ability to ...

US govt in talks with Intel, TSMC to develop chip 'self-reliance'

Published 11 May 2020 09:41 CET | United States
Officials from the US government are in talks with Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) to build chip factories in ...

AT&T, Samsung bring 5G to life for manufacturing industry
Published 24 Jun 2019 06:34 CET | United States
AT&T Business, Samsung Austin Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics America are unveiling what they call the first ...

AT&T, Samsung create 5G Innovation Zone at Austin chip factory
Published 27 Sep 2018 08:44 CET | United States
AT&T is working with Samsung Electronics America and Samsung Austin Semiconductor to create what it calls America's first ...

Samsung America to open flagship North Texas campus
Published 09 Apr 2018 10:29 CET | United States
Samsung Electronics America said its North Texas-based teams from the company's Richardson and Plano facilities will be relocated ...





Related Info

Samsung introduces new massive MIMO radios for North America
27 Oct | United States | News
Samsung asks for tax incentives for USD 17 bln chip making plant in Texas
16 Jul | United States | News
Samsung, Nvidia, Qualcomm, AT&T set up 6G research centre with University of Texas
8 Jul | United States | News
Samsung steps up investment in LSI, foundry business, plans new production line
13 May | World | News
Storm forces NXP and Samsung to shut Austin chip facilities
17 Feb | United States | News
Samsung begins mass production of 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM
2 Sep 2020 | World | News
Samsung opens new NAND Flash facility to address future data centre, mobile demands
1 Jun 2020 | World | News
US govt in talks with Intel, TSMC to develop chip 'self-reliance'
11 May 2020 | United States | News
AT&T, Samsung bring 5G to life for manufacturing industry
24 Jun 2019 | United States | News
AT&T, Samsung create 5G Innovation Zone at Austin chip factory
27 Sep 2018 | United States | News
Samsung America to open flagship North Texas campus
9 Apr 2018 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Nov Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Q3 2021
24 Nov Digi Tech Asean Thailand
24 Nov HbbTV Symposium
29 Nov Partner Communications Q3 2021
30 Nov Snapdragon Tech Summit
30 Nov Microsoft AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now